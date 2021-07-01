ORANGE GOBLIN To Release "Updated, Improved Deluxe Version" Of Healing Through Fire

In 2007, Orange Goblin released their sixth full-length album, Healing Through Fire, via Sanctuary Records. Now, 14 years later in 2021, Orange Goblin will reissue Healing Through Fire in a massively expanded format. A statement from the band reads:

"We are unleashing an updated and improved deluxe version of Healing Through Fire - available as a two-disc set featuring 27 tracks and a wealth of bonus material!

The package will be released by Dissonance Productions, the Heavy Metal arm of Cherry Red Records. The Healing Through Fire 2CD deluxe version is available to pre-order now here.

Boasting re-worked artwork, and housed in a deluxe double digipack, the new edition of Healing Through Fire is considered by the band to be the definitive version of what was their first release after leaving Rise Above Records.

Disc 1 features the original album, remastered, and adds four BBC Radio One Rock Show Session tracks, as well as three demos from 2006, including a raucous cover of The Damned’s "New Rose".

Disc 2 contains a full 11 track live set recorded at the Mean Fiddler in London in 2006, showcasing the Orange Goblin live experience in all its high volume high octane glory.

Vocalist Ben Ward explains the thoughts behind the release: 'People have been asking us to reissue Healing Through Fire for a few years now so when the time came, we wanted to make sure it was done well. We are really happy to present this version of the album with all new artwork and extensive liner notes from all of the band.'

'The audio on the studio album and the extras has all been remastered and sounds better than ever so we feel that Cherry Red / Dissonance Productions and the team there have done it justice. This is a very special album to us as a band as it marked a period of transition for us after the first five albums had been released by Rise Above Records - this was our first venture with a new label.'

'It's an album that stands alone in our catalogue as being the only one loosely based around a certain concept and the themes, artwork and imagery of that have been brilliantly brought up to date with this stunning reissue. There are also some rare gems included from our BBC Radio One Rock Show session recorded at Maida Vale studios in London as well as some demos and a cover we recorded in Boston prior to our US tour with Scissorfight in 2006. Crack open a cold beer and PLAY IT LOUD!'"

CD 1 – Healing Through Fire

"The Ballad Of Solomon Eagle"

"Vagrant Stomp"

"The Ale House Braves"

"Cities Of Frost"

"Hot Knives And Open Sores"

"Hounds Ditch"

"Mortlake (Dead Water)"

"They Come Back (Harvest Of Skulls)"

"Beginners Guide To Suicide"

"The Ballad Of Solomon Eagle" (Radio One Rock Show 17.08.07)

"They Come Back (Harvest Of Skulls)" (Radio One Rock Show 17.08.07)

"Scorpionica" (Radio One Rock Show 17.08.07)

"Blue Snow" (Radio One Rock Show 17.08.07)

"The Ballad Of Solomon Eagle" (2006 Demo)

"They Come Back (Harvest Of Skulls)" (2006 Demo)

"New Rose" (2006 Demo)

CD 2 – Live At The Mean Fiddler, London, December 16, 2006

"Intro

"Some You Win, Some You Lose"

"Quincy The Pig Boy"

"Getting High On The Bad Times"

"The Ballad Of Solomon Eagle"

"Hot Magic, Red Planet"

"Round Up The Horses"

"They Come Back (Harvest Of Skulls)"

"Your World Will Hate This"

"Blue Snow"

"Scorpionica"

Orange Goblin's Healing Through Fire two-disc set will be released on August 20, 2021.