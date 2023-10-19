ORANGE GOBLIN To Tour Japan, Australia, New Zealand In 2024
October 19, 2023, an hour ago
Orange Goblin have announced that they will finally return to Japan and Australia in April 2024, whilst also adding their first ever shows in New Zealand. These will be the band's first shows in Japan since 1999, and their first in Australia since touring there as part of Soundwave Festival in 2013. Confirmed dates, along with the official tour poster, can be found below.
April 2024
6 - Cyclone (Shibuya) - Tokyo, Japan
7 - Soccer Factory - Osaka, Japan
9 - Lions Art Factory - Adelaide, Australia
10 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia
11 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia
12 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia
13 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia
15 - Mothership - Auckland, New Zealand
16 - A Rolling Stone - Christchurch, New Zealand
17 - Valhalla - Wellington, New Zealand
Support in Tokyo from Church Of Misery
Support in Australia from Dr Colossus and Astrodeath
Support in New Zealand from Pieces Of Molly
Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
(Poster Artwork: Dominic Sohor Design)