ORANSSI PAZUZU Shares Full Album Visualizer For Muuntautuja

Today sees the release of Muuntautuja, the sixth studio album by Finnish psychedelic black metal innovators Oranssi Pazuzu.

A boa constrictor of slithering, warping, interdimensional cosmic horror, Muuntautuja is in a world of its own, seeping through the speakers like irradiated sand. Ever transmuting, unsettling chords that raise the hairs on the back of your head and then pummel it with nauseating rhythms that both transport and destroy you.

Drawing inspiration from eclectic sources ranging from Death Grips to Portishead, Nine Inch Nails (Downward Spiral era), Beherit and My Bloody Valentine, Oranssi Pazuzu are a feast for those who dig deep, heavy and strange. With inhuman and biological sound, Muuntautuja is electronically charged, both organic and inorganic in origin.

Muuntautuja transcends genres, embodying a transcendent experience that slimes listeners in its nightmare of space and metamorphosis. Jun-His (vocals & guitars) muses, "For us, this album is like a sculpture made of black electric ooze."

As a bonus feature, Oranssi Pazuzu have released a trippy full album visualizer to further enhance the immersive experience that is Muuntautuja.

Muuntautuja can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Bioalkemisti”

“Muuntautuja”

“Voitelu”

“Hautatuuli”

“Valotus”

“Ikikäärme”

“Vierivä usva”

“Valotus” video:

“Muuntautuja”:

(Photo – Rainer Paananen)