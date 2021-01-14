ORBIT CULTURE Unleash Music Video For New Track "Mute The Silent"

January 14, 2021, an hour ago

Swedish metal quartet, Orbit Culture, have unveiled a new single, "Mute The Silent", the first new music from the band since the release of new album, Nija, which was released summer 2020 via Seek & Strike. Watch a video for the song below.

"Mute The Silent: will be featured on the Nija expanded digital edition, out tomorrow via all streaming platforms.

Citing Metallica and Gojira as their main heavy influences, Orbit Culture love to experiment with a wide range of sounds and textures to create something that is fresh but also familiar.

Nikas comments: "As much as we love metal, we love other music, too. We love a good hard-hitting song as much as the next guy, but we've always found that blending and mixing genres seems more fun for us at least, rather than deciding on a specific genre to write within the metal scene. It really helps us to be creative and motivated. I'm guessing that is something that we'll always do."



