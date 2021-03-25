ORDEN OGAN - New Album, Final Days, Enters German Album Chart At #3

Despite tough competition (the entire top ten consists of new entries), power metal masters Orden Ogan prevailed and secured a sensational #3 in the official German album chart. Needless to say, this is the best result the band ever had.

Final Days was preceded by the four singles: "Let The Fire Rain", "In The Dawn Of The AI", "Heart Of The Android" and "Inferno". It also features guest appearances by Brothers Of Metal vocalist Ylva Eriksson (on the song "Alone In The Dark") and Firewind guitarist Gus G. (who contributed a solo for the track "Interstellar").

"Let The Fire Rain" video:

"In The Dawn Of The AI" video:

"Heart Of The Android" lyric video:

"Inferno" video: