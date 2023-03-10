Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT Teaches You How To Play AC/DC's "T.N.T."; Video

Sweetwater has released the video below, along with the following message:

"In today’s lesson at the school of rock, Nick Bowcott ignites the airwaves with all you need to know to master AC/DC’s iconic anthem, 'T.N.T.'. Originally featured on the band’s Australia-only release, T.N.T., the titular track would cement the band’s legacy with the release of High Voltage, one year later, in 1976, marking their explosive international debut. Whether you’re just looking for a refresher or want the TABs to accompany step-by-step instructions on nailing the elusive groove that makes this track a time-tested classic, Nick’s got what you need! Check it out!"

Bowcott previously offered a guitar lesson on AC/DC‘s rootsy epic, "Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution", from Back In Black. See below: