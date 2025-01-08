Original JOURNEY Bassist ROSS VALORY Shares "No One Wins A War" Music Video

Original Journey bassist, Ross Valory, has released a video for "No One Wins A War", featured on his debut solo album, All Of The Above, available via OID Music. Watch the clip below:

Produced by Valory and co-produced by Eric Levy and Jacob Stowe, the nine tracks on the All Of The Above album represent the full maturity of Valory’s musical gifts, cutting a broad swath through the instrumental territory the music travels. He plays keyboards, guitar, and, of course, many basses in a display of cultivated virtuosity across a palette far broader than could be found in his work with Journey.

Tracklisting:

"Wild Kingdom"

"Tomland"

"Nightflower"

"Touched, Pt. II"

"Windmill"

"Incident At Neshabur"

"Senor Blue"

"Low Rider"

"No One Wins A War"

"Incident At Neshabur" / "Senor Blue" video:

"Touched, Pt. II" video:

"Nightflower" video:

"Low Rider" video:

"Windmill" video:

"Wild Kingdom" video:

"Tomland" video:

(Photo - Jérôme Brunet)