Original JOURNEY Bassist ROSS VALORY Shares "No One Wins A War" Music Video
January 8, 2025, 34 minutes ago
Original Journey bassist, Ross Valory, has released a video for "No One Wins A War", featured on his debut solo album, All Of The Above, available via OID Music. Watch the clip below:
Produced by Valory and co-produced by Eric Levy and Jacob Stowe, the nine tracks on the All Of The Above album represent the full maturity of Valory’s musical gifts, cutting a broad swath through the instrumental territory the music travels. He plays keyboards, guitar, and, of course, many basses in a display of cultivated virtuosity across a palette far broader than could be found in his work with Journey.
Tracklisting:
"Wild Kingdom"
"Tomland"
"Nightflower"
"Touched, Pt. II"
"Windmill"
"Incident At Neshabur"
"Senor Blue"
"Low Rider"
"No One Wins A War"
"Incident At Neshabur" / "Senor Blue" video:
"Touched, Pt. II" video:
"Nightflower" video:
"Low Rider" video:
"Windmill" video:
"Wild Kingdom" video:
"Tomland" video:
(Photo - Jérôme Brunet)