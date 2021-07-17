Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Confirmed To Appear At Knoxville Fanboy Expo 2021

Organizers for Knoxville Fanboy Expo have announced that original KISS drummer Peter Criss will appear at this year's event, taking place October 29th - 31st at the Knoxville Convention Center. Other celebrity guests due to appear include Star Trek icons William Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig, the cast of Karate Kid / Cobra Kai, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong from Terminator 2, and more.

Complete event details can be found here.

Celebrating one of the most iconic bands of all time, A&E recenztly aired the new definitive documentary film telling the stories behind the phenomenon of KISS. Directed by D.J. Viola, Biography: KISStory chronicles the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, there's still strife and conflict in KISStory with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Neither is seen on camera, and their sound bites during the documentary come from archival interviews. Paul Stanley says both wanted to be paid and have "final editing rights" in order to be part of the project, and he and Gene Simmons specifically mention that Criss would not grant permission for them to use the song "Beth" in the film.

"It's sad, but that kind of fits into the whole dynamic," Stanley says. "We did the best we could. We tried numerous times in all different ways to have them be part of it, but this idea of final editing and money and this and that. ... It was like, 'No, your involvement doesn’t warrant that.' And who ultimately loses out in a situation like this? They do.

"I don't really want to trash those guys," Stanley continues, "because we wouldn't be here today if they hadn't been in the band, and we wouldn't be here today if they still were."

Read more at Ultimate Classic Rock.