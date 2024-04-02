Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY Shares "Cold Gin" Live Video From Vermont

Rock legend Ace Frehley electrified Rutland, Vermont at the Paramount Theatre on March 30 with an epic performance of of the KISS classic, "Cold Gin".

Ace shared the video below, writing, "Thanks for the love Vermont!!" 🤘

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

May

31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July

20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August

10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre

21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater

The uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks on Ace's new album, 10,000 Volts, showcases some of his best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video: