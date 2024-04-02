Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY Shares "Cold Gin" Live Video From Vermont
April 2, 2024, an hour ago
Rock legend Ace Frehley electrified Rutland, Vermont at the Paramount Theatre on March 30 with an epic performance of of the KISS classic, "Cold Gin".
Ace shared the video below, writing, "Thanks for the love Vermont!!" 🤘
Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.
Dates:
April
12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
May
31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier
June
28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre
July
20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino
August
10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre
21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater
The uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks on Ace's new album, 10,000 Volts, showcases some of his best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.
10,000 Volts tracklisting:
"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin’ On The Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin’ For Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life Of A Stranger"
"Up In The Sky"
"Stratosphere"
"Cherry Medicine" video:
"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:
"10,000 Volts" video: