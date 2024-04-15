Original LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR Lineup Reunites; "Six Days In Hades" Single Streaming; 20th Anniversary Show Announced

Chicago’s infamous extreme metal trio, Lair Of The Minotaur, has returned to its primary incarnation, and introduces a merciless new single, “Six Days In Hades”.

The original lineup of Lair Of The Minotaur unites Pelican drummer Larry Herweg and 7000 Dying Rats members, guitarist/vocalist Steven Rathbone and bassist DJ Barraca, the crew which stormed the globe in the early 2000s with their self-released eponymous demo which saw them then sign to Southern Lord who would release the Carnage LP, The Ultimate Destroyer LP, and the Cannibal Massacre EP. The band’s two subsequent LPs and multiple EPs/singles would see several member shifts from this lineup, but in 2023 these three henchmen got back together.

With two new tracks written, Lair Of The Minotaur recorded two new songs in November 2023 with longtime producer Sanford Parker (Voivod, Eyehategod, Yob) at Jamdek Studios in Chicago. The tracks were mastered by Collin Jordan at The Boiler Room (Ministry, Lee "Scratch" Perry, Kanye West), and fitted with artwork by Unexpected Specter (Year Of The Cobra, Oak, Feral Light). The first single, “Dark Sorcery Beyond,” was released in January, accompanied by a video directed by the infamous dark artist Lars Kristoffer Hormander.

Lair Of The Minotaur now reveals the second new track, “Six Days In Hades,” a grating, gnarled rager which seethes with the aggression and grit synonymous with the band’s sound.

Steven Rathbone states, “The original lineup of Lair Of The Minotaur got back together over a year ago and started jamming the old material. Not long after, I wrote these two new songs and brought them to Larry and DJ. We are stoked to release the second track we recorded with Sanford Parker called, ‘Six Days In Hades.’ It harkens back to the metal's elder days, with a heavy dose of sleazy sludge. This one's for the old-school headbangers!”

DJ Barraca reveals, “It was a surreal experience to be in the studio with Lair Of The Minotaur again twenty years after we recorded our first demo together. ‘Dark Sorcery Beyond’ and ‘Six Days In Hades’ sound familiar and fresh at the same time. Sanford perfectly captured the energy and excitement of the three of us playing together again.”

Larry Herweg adds, “It’s been really fun reconnecting and jamming with DJ and Steve after a seventeen-year break. The original plan was to relearn Carnage for its 20th anniversary and play some reunion shows, until Steve sent us his ideas for ‘Dark Sorcery Beyond’ and ‘Six Days In Hades’ and it was a no-brainer to bang these out. Both tracks came together pretty effortlessly and were fun to track in the studio. I’m looking forward to their live debut later this month.”

Lair Of The Minotaur will unleash hell upon their hometown with their first live engagement with the original lineup since 2017 with a 20th anniversary show on April 20 with Black Cross Hotel, Eunuchs, and ILLS. Additional East and West Coast shows are being plotted for later this year while the band continues to forge new material. Stand by for updates to post over the months ahead.

Lair Of The Minotaur are:

Steven Rathbone – guitar, vocals, synth

DJ Barraca – bass

Larry Herweg – drums