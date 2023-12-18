Original POISON Guitarist MATT SMITH - "It Was Down To Those Two Guys, SLASH And C.C., But They Wanted To Go In A Glammier Direction And C.C. Fit That Style"

In a new interview with Guitar World, guitarist Matt Smith - who along with Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett formed the band Paris, later changing their name to Poison - discusses his exit from the band. A few excerpts from the chat can be found below...

Guitar World: How did you join Paris alongside Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett and Bobby Dall?

Matt Smith: “I answered an ad they’d placed in The Recycler that said, ‘Theatrical band looking for a guitar player.’ And if I remember, it said something about moving from Pennsylvania to L.A. I called them up, told them I was interested, did the audition, and got the gig. It was Bobby who I spoke with first, which was cool – I knew him since we'd taken guitar lessons from the same guy.”

Guitar World: Paris changed to Poison and went to L.A. What was that like?

Smith: “Going to L.A. was something we wanted to do from the beginning. We had long talked about going, and after playing the Pennsylvania area, we said, ‘Let’s sell everything and do it.’ We sold all our shit – I quit the job I had at the time, sold my car, got a van, and we went out there.”

Guitar World: Is it true that you became disillusioned with Poison after Atlantic Records passed?

Smith: “I’ve seen that, but we were on the same page regarding sound. What led to me leaving Poison was after I got out to California, my girlfriend from back East came to stay with me, – and long story short, she got pregnant. So she went home to Harrisburg, and I waited nine months to see what would happen. When Atlantic passed I said, ‘This is no place for a kid. I can’t do it.’ The whole thing wore on me, and I knew I’d have to come home before my son was born.”

Guitar World: Interestingly, you had a hand in selecting Poison’s new guitarist, which came down to Slash or C.C. DeVille.

Smith: “Yeah, that’s true. By that point, I was sure I was leaving, and there was no changing my mind. So it was down to those two guys, Slash and C.C. – I don't even think they tried anybody else out. They were both great candidates, but I favored Slash. I barely remember the C.C. audition, but when Slash came, we started playing Aerosmith’’s 'Last Child', which was a fun memory.”

Guitar World: Why do you think they chose C.C. over Slash?

Smith: “I guess because he was an East Coast guy. Considering their success, it’s hard to argue. They also wanted to go in a glammier direction, and C.C. fit that style. I found out they went with C.C. when Rikki called me after I got back to Pennsylvania and told me. And don’t get me wrong, that was cool. I hoped they’d pick Slash, but I understood.”

