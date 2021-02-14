ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Share New Lyric Video For "Numb"

Widely celebrated Las Vegas band Original Sin - comprised of Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque), Brent Muscat (Faster Pussycat), Doc Ellis and Rob Cournoyer - continues to wait to play their make-up show that was originally meant to happen last March at Count's Vamp'd, but was postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, the band has issued a new lyric video for the song "Numb", from their album, Exile On Fremont Street. Turn It Up!

 



