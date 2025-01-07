Original UNLEASHED Guitarist FREDRIK LINDGREN Dead At 53

Fredrik Lindgren (aka Freddie Eugene), the original guitarist for Swedish death metal legends Unleashed, has passed away at 53. years of age.

Unleashed shared the following message via social media:

"Warriors!!!

"Sadly, the news have reached us that Fredrik Lindgren, lead guitar of Unleashed 1989-1995 has passed away.

"Fredrik was a huge part of the early history of the band. For this we are eternally grateful.

"See you in Valhalla brother!" - Johnny & The Boys

Lindgren is featured on the Unleashed studio albums Where No Life Dwells (1991), Shadows In The Deep (1992), Across The Open Sea (1993) and Victory (1995). He also appears on the live albums Live In Vienna '93 and Eastern Blood - Hail To Poland.

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Lindgren family, friends and fans. RIP.