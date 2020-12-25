Original VENOM INC. 2015 World Tour Backdrop Up For Auction In Support Of Epic Struggle For Survival Charity Effort

The organizers of Epic Struggle For Survival (ESFS) - a charity effort asembled to support music industry workers struggling to make ends meet during the global pandemic - have posted the following update:

"We have an exciting proposition for the true Venom Inc. fan. Exclusive via ESFS to support the workers in the live music industry we can offer you for auction the original backdrop banner of the 2015 world tour of Venom Inc, with the line up of Mantasm, Demolition Man and Abaddon. The size of the banner is 400cm x 400 cm. The highest bidder will also get a personal congratulations video message from Mantas himself!!

You can bid via the guestbook on ESFS.nl. This auction will close on 01-01-2021. Please know all money will go to support the workers of the music industry."

Artists supporting this charity effort include Venom Inc., Snowy Shaw, Season Of Ghosts, Within Temptation, Orphaned Land and Therion to name a few.

Stephan Gebédi from Thanatos and Hail Of Bullets offered his take on the current situation:

"Although I am not dependent on income from making music myself, it hurts to see how a lot of people seem to think about people working in the music and entertainment industry in these dark times. People always rant about the importance of music in their lives and 'How music got them through difficult times' but when push comes to shove, being a musician, sound technician, producer, promoter whatever is dismissed as some sort of hobby. And with many people in that industry losing their jobs now, a lot of people tend to say 'Well, they should have chosen a proper job.'"

The focus seems to be completely on the health care sector and yeah they're having a rough time, but that's also the case with the entertainment and catering industries. Of course this view also shows in the way people have been consuming music (and movies) in the past decade; we don't mind paying 7 to 10 Euros / bucks for a fucking latte or cappuccino at Starbucks or a deluxe sandwich, but rather not spend any money on CD's / LP's / Blu Rays / DVD's, etc. anymore. Of course there are exceptions and I thank everybody who still buys physical products, but think about this for a moment when you sit down at Starbucks next time..."

Shirts can be purchased and donations can be made here (Europe) and here (South America).

Go to the official ESFS Facebook page here for more details and updates.