ORPHANED LAND Announce Livestream Performance For April 28

To celebrate their 30 year anniversary, Israeli metal quintet Orphaned Land have just announced a livestream for April 28 on their Patreon page.

Singer Kobi Farhi checked in with the following comment: “This is our first show after 15 months of nothing, happy that people from all over the globe are joining us in Tel Aviv for this long awaited show! This is the 30th anniversary year of the band and a very special concert is going to happen also in June."

Schedule and times:

- 9 PM Israel Time (11 AM PT, 8 PM CET) - Doors open and backstage view

- 9:20 PM Israel Time (11:20 AM PT, 8:20 PM CET) - Opening act & backstage view

- 10 PM Israel Time (12 PM PT, 9 PM CET) - Orphaned Land on stage

Orphaned Land are:

Kobi Farhi – Vocals

Chen Balbus – Guitars

Idan Amsalem – Guitars

Uri Zelcha – Bass

Matan Shmuely – Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)