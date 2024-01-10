OSCULUM SERPENTIS Releases Music Video “Charogne De Mon Être, Odeur De Ma Vie”

France’s Osculum Serpentis, the one-man project of Maxime Taccardi, a.k.a. "Vipera," has released a stunning music video for the track "Charogne de mon être, Odeur de ma vie". This song hails from Osculum Serpentis' forthcoming album, Miseria.

In 2023, Osculum Serpentis amazed with their debut album, Maleficia, and the EP The Curse Of The Vampyre.

Taccardi is a revered figure within the extreme music world. He has a ton of top-notch projects, including K.F.R, Kyūketsuki, Putrid Omen, Saturnian Tempel, Griiim, Djinn, etc. In addition, he is a visual artist with a massive following. Taccardi is known for painting in his own blood. He is also a sculptor and video creator. He has authored books of art, poetry, and more.