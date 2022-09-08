OSYRON Announces New Album Momentous, Releases "Beyond The Sun" Music Video

Canadian progressive symphonic metal band, Osyron, has announced their brand new album Momentous, out November 4th and shared a new single and music video for "Beyond The Sun".

Momentous, bound to take the metallers to a whole new level, is the fourth full-length from Osyron. Full of raging guitar riffs, grandiose vocals and mesmerizing technical skill, "Beyond The Sun" is the second single to be released from the album. Watch the video below, stream the song here, and pre-order the album now at this location.

Osyron comments on announcing the release of the album: "We're all very excited, and proud to announce Momentous. It's been over a year of hard work on this record, and we're all overjoyed with how it's turned out. It represents where we are as artists and what we can bring to the table (and stage!). We are stoked to share the album announcement, and we can't wait to hear what everyone thinks of it."

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Voivod, Armored Saint), the album is nothing short of a musical masterpiece. It boasts the group's technical prowess, fantastical storytelling and outstanding vocal performances that metal fans everywhere have come to know and love from Osyron. Sure to leave listeners in awe, it deals with the many emotions, trials, personal battles, losses and victories that humanity faced during the pandemic. The biggest struggle faced by the band during this time was the struggle of looking inwards at themselves. Many had to relearn to love one another, and even turned against each other. A truly momentous moment in their career, not only for them as people, but for everyone. The album was mixed by Tyler Corbett (bassist). Drums were recorded by Josh Rob Gwilliam at OCL Studios in Chestermere, Alberta. All other instruments were recorded by Cody Anstey (drums) at his studio CRM Sound.

Momentous artwork and tracklisting:

"Anunnaki"

"Dominion Day"

"The Deafening"

"Landslide"

"Sorrow And Extinction"

"Beyond The Sun"

"Awake"

"Momentous"

"Prairie Sailor"

"Beacons"

"Dominion Day" video:

For further details, visit Osyron on Facebook.