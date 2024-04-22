Ottawa's Hard Rock Titans THE SPACE BETWEEN Unleash Powerful New Single "Crooked & Hollow"

The Canadian hard rock powerhouse hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, The Space Between, known for its articulate riffs, powerful melodies, and aggressive rhythms has announced the release of their newest single, "Crooked & Hollow" – available now.

"Crooked & Hollow" delves into the introspective journey of lead vocalist and lyricist Maryn Pegan, exploring themes of self-perception and grappling with personal demons. "The title 'Crooked & Hollow' sparked images of looking into a mirror and not recognizing oneself," says Pegan.

This song serves as a cathartic outlet for angst and anger, fueled by Pegan's personal battles with self-confidence, a struggle that resonates with many young people.

“I wanted the chorus to just explode with desperate exclamations using the word 'I'; using 'I' in conjunction with negative words, such as 'can’t' and 'don’t',” Pegan reflects. “It really was quite a powerful thing for me in the end, as all of those negative feelings feel much smaller when you can use them to create a work like this that you’re proud of.”

During an informal jam session, guitarist James Shaheen and drummer Tom Sergi established the instrumental foundation, showcasing the band's spontaneous creativity.

“I don’t even think we were trying to write at the time when we came up with this tune,” Shaheen recalls. “Sometimes Tom and I will just jam for a few minutes when the rest of the band is getting set up, and this song just came out of one of those practice jams. I played that opening riff and Tom just jumped in.”

The track draws from a diverse range of musical influences, paying tribute to rock icons like Queen Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Dream Theater’s drummer, backing vocalist and co-founder Mike Portnoy. Sergi's drum intro echoes Portnoy's unique fills, setting a commanding tone for the piece. Additionally, the song honours Sergi’s favourite parts from The Rev, Unholy Confessions (Avenged Sevenfold), especially evident in its climactic drum section.

Since the band’s beginning in 2022, The Space Between has bravely blended genres and challenged industry norms. "Crooked & Hollow" is proof of their changing sound and strong dedication to authenticity.

For further details, visit The Space Between on Facebook.

(Photos: Laura Collins)