Ottawa’s ECLIPSER – “Pages” Video Streaming

Set to release their new EP “Pages” on May 28, Ottawa's Eclipser is unleashing out the cage, their next single and title track below.

The opener to the five-track record, “Pages” sets the tone of the whole EP both musically and lyrically. In just a little over 3 minutes, Eclipser managed to pack instrumental layers that weave in and out of each other to give the song a very dense and dynamic feel. Lyrically, the song takes a very nihilistic stance, and much like the music, it’s straight to the point.

The band adds about the track:

"‘Pages’ is the tale of a weary soul in search of faith. He seeks out God but finds only empty words and misery."

Harsh and succinct, Pages primarily resides in the black metal realm, however, Eclipser also writes using techniques that are found in death metal, and even a bit of grindcore and maintain a formulaic style. The EP was produced by Eclipser; mixed by Mike Raymond of Reverence Audio, and mastered by Topon Das (Fuck The Facts) at Apartment 2 Recording. The EP artwork was done by Misanthropic-Art. It is the fourth release from the band following Pathos (2019), Promo (2018), and the 2017 Demo.

Eclipser was founded in 2017 by Ryan Menard (guitars/vocals) and Christopher Joyal (drums), they are recommended for fans of Ulcerate, and Deathspell Omega.

The entire EP releases on May 28, 2021. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Pages”

“Matternaught”

“Carry Your Burden”

“To Never Wake Again”

“Fathomless”

“Pages” video: