OUR DYING WORLD Dive Out Of Their Comfort Zone With “Veil Of The Reaper”

“Veil Of The Reaper” is the final track on Our Dying World’s upcoming album, Hymns Of Blinding Darkness. This song touches on every element that makes a great melodic death metal song and goes on to add a rough and heavy breakdown, forsaking orchestration along with heavy and grueling riffs. Vocalist David Ainsworth shares his thoughts on the new single:

“It was the song that pushed us all out of our wheelhouse and got us to a new level of being comfortable with the level of musicianship in the band. The solos and leads in the songs are easily the hardest we’ve ever pulled off as a group. When we heard where the leads and solos were taking us, we decided to give this song an all-or-nothing approach, so we threw everything we possibly could into it to showcase where we’re going with this new lineup and the levels of the players in it. We wanted to also show the difference of the last record, which was considerably more death metal oriented, to the melodic direction we’re taking.”

For Our Dying World, the atmosphere is extremely important to how their music is written, and Graham Southern, who handles keyboards and orchestration, is well versed in taking all the feelings and ideas from the band and making them socially accessible. This is especially important in “Veil Of The Reaper”, which touches on subjects of loss, missing loved ones, and inspiring figures.

Our Dying World calls their previous release "primitive" in comparison to what is in front of them now. The addition of keys and orchestral elements has pushed them into a new and specific field of metal that to them, feels like the realm they were intended to be in.

The album, Hymns Of Blinding Darkness, is being released on June 24, 2022. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. The artwork and tracklisting can be viewed below.

"Ads Moriendi"

"Everything We Know Is Gone"

"Under The Hunter’s Blade"

"Survivor"

"Path Of The Nomad"

"Diary Of A War Dog"

"Valediction"

"Veil Of The Reaper"

(Photo credit - Jamie Kaufman)