OV SULFUR Share “Death Ov Circumstance” Drum Playthrough Video

Ov Sulfur - the world's first blast-phemous metalcore ov death band - recently dropped a new standalone single, "Death Ov Circumstance", via Century Media Records. Today, the band share a drum playthrough video for the track.

"Death Ov Circumstance" goes light on the "blast" and heavier on the "metalcore" side of the equation, and is streaming now on all digital platforms. The video, once again a joint effort of Vicente Cordero and MM Fabrications, can be viewed below.