Overcoming The Stigma: Heavy Metal

There is no doubt that heavy metal has always had an aura of caution surrounding it. It seems that to the public, those who like heavy metal cannot be like normal people, and the genre is reserved for those who enjoy satanism, sacrifices and all the other assorted dark stuff. Those who like the genre and the more enlightened know that this is not the case though. Essentially, heavy metal is just another genre of music and is not unlike pop or rock in that it is simply something to be listened to. There are no political or religious motivations behind the creation of heavy metal (typically), it is simply an artist’s form of expression that people can enjoy in their spare time, much like participating in online gambling at sites like casino genie.

Despite this though, the genre still seems to suffer from a stigma perpetuated by those who enjoy other kinds of music. These kinds of people would call themselves ‘normal’ but this is a misleading designation in the face of the conversation topic. Music is quintessentially subjective which means ‘normal’ cannot apply to heavy metal, pop, or anything else that is simply not a fact. Of course, most of the world knows what they mean when this word is used. Heavy metal indeed has a unique sound that will not afford it the largest following. However, there is no doubt that this is a strength of the genre, not a weakness. Compared to the host of sounds that exist in mainstream genres, the fact that heavy metal is so different is refreshing.

When looking at the positives of heavy metal, the reasons why people like it transcend the music itself. Within every genre, there will be a community of people that carry a certain reputation. As aforementioned, the heavy metal fan base is generally associated with psychopaths, loners, devil-worshippers and just about every negative stereotype one can think of. In reality, these assumptions could not be further from the truth and the community is one of the most inclusive there is as there are people from all creeds under the heavy metal banner. They are generally supportive, kind people that make the community a pleasure to be in. Of course, there are always people that spoil the bunch (controversially Metallica and the like) but there is no doubt an amazing community here. This is compared to the celebrity worship culture that can be found in pop, or the petty feuds that can be found in rap/hip-hop.

It may also come as a surprise to some that listening to heavy metal may actually be physically beneficial, providing a clear reason why more people should try the genre. Contrary to popular belief, listening to heavy metal can make people happier according to a study conducted by the University of Queensland. This may be due to the genre’s ability to help people process anger due to the nature of the lyrics and the kind of music the genre creates. Taking this benefit into account, critics of heavy metal should see that the genre has been unfairly misjudged by much of the population.

Heavy metal is as valid as any other genre, and those that were previously opposed to it should now hopefully be more informed.