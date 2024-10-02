OVERKILL's D.D. VERNI Debuts "All You Need To Know" Lyric Video

A couple months back, M-Theory Audio released the latest album, Dreadful Company, from Verni, better known as the solo project of infamous Overkill bass player, D.D. Verni. Verni allows D.D. the chance to step out and express himself without limitations revealing the depth of talent and influences that make up the legendary musician.

On Dreadful Company, D.D. wrote all the material, produced, and played all the bass, guitars and sang while enlisting the drumwork of former Overkill drummer Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Category 7) and guest contributions on specific songs from members of Anthrax, Dope, Symphony X and Angel. It goes without saying this is a fun record, and D.D. focused on his punk rock roots drawing comparisons from everyone from Ramones, Misfits, Social Distortion to newer acts like Green Day. The songs are immediate, infectious and appealing to both fans of punk and metal.

To further evidence, check out the insanely catchy new video released today for “All You Need To Know” for more proof.

Dreadful Company is now in stores and online, or order direct here. Vinyl variants include the black/white marble or get the limited traditional black vinyl direct, which includes an autographed D.D. Verni photo

The album was produced by D.D. Verni, mixed and mastered by Zeuss (Queensryche, Municipal Waste, Soulfly) with cover artwork designed by Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, King Diamond).

Tracklisting:

"Lunkhead"

"Cemetery Safari"

"All You Need To Know"

"The Whore With The See Thru Shoes"

"Red Flag"

"Wild Horses"

"Thanks For The Memories"

"Call Of The Highway"

"Tears On My Heart"

"Takin' Care of Business"

"Victoria"