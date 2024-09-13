OVERKILL's D.D. VERNI - "I Wouldn’t Have Expected That SLAYER Was Going To Be That Big"

In a new interview with Capital Chaos TV, Overkill bassist and founding member, D.D. Verni, was asked which bands from the early days was he surprised made it big?

Says Verni: "I was always surprised Saxon wasn’t bigger. I thought that Saxon should have been Iron Maiden, or just as big. They did really well and still do really well, and they’re just such a fucking unique and great band from back in the day. I thought that they would have been, you know, gigantic. The band probably, I’m surprised, got as big as they did was Slayer. I thought Slayer, you know, out of all the bands, would be like, especially back when they first started off with being so demonic and it was so heavy and to see them get like so big and, kind of mainstream big, you know, it’s like, wow, I wouldn’t have expected that Slayer was going to be that big."

Verni also talks about drummer Jason Bittner's departure from Overkill, his recently released solo album Dreadful Company, and more. Read the complete interview here.

Verni's new solo album, Dreadful Company, is out now via M-Theory Audio. Check out a couple of tracks from the album below: