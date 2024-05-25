OVERKILL - Scorching Europe 2024 Tour Dates Announced
May 25, 2024, 43 minutes ago
New Jersey thrash legends Overkill will return to Europe later this year for the second leg of their Scorched tour. Angelus Apatrida have been confirmed as support.
Dates are listed below.
August
30 - Posada, Romania - Posada Rock Festival **
31 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM Main Stage **
September
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
4 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mehsuff-Metalfestival **
7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud **
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory **
9 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum **
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle Strohhofer
13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
14 - Milano, Italy - Live Music Club **
** no Angelus Apatrida
Back in March, it was announced that Overkill bassist / co-founder D.D. Verni would not be a part of the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour in April due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. Former Megedeth bassist David Ellefson filled in for he tour.
On May 17th, Verni made his return to the stage with Overkill at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.