OVERKILL - Scorching Europe 2024 Tour Dates Announced

New Jersey thrash legends Overkill will return to Europe later this year for the second leg of their Scorched tour. Angelus Apatrida have been confirmed as support.

Dates are listed below.

August

30 - Posada, Romania - Posada Rock Festival **

31 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM Main Stage **

September

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

4 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mehsuff-Metalfestival **

7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud **

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory **

9 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum **

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle Strohhofer

13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

14 - Milano, Italy - Live Music Club **

** no Angelus Apatrida

Back in March, it was announced that Overkill bassist / co-founder D.D. Verni would not be a part of the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour in April due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. Former Megedeth bassist David Ellefson filled in for he tour.

On May 17th, Verni made his return to the stage with Overkill at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.