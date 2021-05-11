OVERSENSE Announce Egomania Album

German modern melodic metallers Oversense have announced Egomania, their sophomore long-player for September 17, 2021. The album, released once again via Dr. Music Records, has been produced and mixed by bandleader Danny Meyer at his Sunway Studios and the mastering has been handled by Avantasia keyboard player Miro Rodenberg as well as Olaf Reitmeier of the Gate Studio (Kamelot, Epica, Kissin’ Dynamite).

As a first foretaste, the single “Be”, a powerful duet between Danny Meyer and Sick N’ Beautiful vocalist Herma Sick, will be released on May 27, 2021, illuminating the social media parallel worlds and imposingly staged in the music video by director Mirko Witzki (Caliban, Any Given Day, Emil Bulls).

Vocalist and guitarist Danny Meyer is excited about the start of the ongoing collaboration with Dr. Music Records: “After three years of passionate hard work on “Egomania”, we can hardly wait to finally present our latest baby to our fans and all metalheads around the world. You can feverishly look forward to eleven brand-new tracks that redefine the Oversense sound in a heavier, bombastic and unique style. Once again we are looking forward to a great collaboration with our partners from Dr. Music Records. Save the date September 17, as you can expect an album full of surprises.”

The concise as well as great artwork of Egomania was masterfully designed by Björn Gooßes of Killustrations (Mob Rules, The Crown, Motorjesus), garnished with brilliant band photos by Stephanie Grass (BlackSally).

Tracklisting:

“Toast To The Devil”

“The Longing”

“Be”

“My Eden”

“Tear Me Down”

“Love”

“Faith”

“Rave In Hell”

“Antisocial”

“Memories”

“Extinction”