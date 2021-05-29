OVERSENSE Release "Be" Video

German modern melodic metallers Oversense have released their new single “Be” (feat. Herma Sick), from the upcoming album Egomania, set for release on September 17 via Dr. Music Records,

In the accompanying music video, director Mirko Witzki (Caliban, Any Given Day, Emil Bulls) has succeeded in skillfully dissecting the duality of our society and imposingly staging it. Oversense, with the support of Herma Sick, now invite you to their reckoning with the artificial and superficial social media fake world with all its wannabe influencers.

The artwork for Egomania was masterfully designed by Björn Gooßes of Killustrations (Mob Rules, The Crown, Motorjesus), garnished with brilliant band photos by Stephanie Grass (BlackSally).

Tracklisting:

“Toast To The Devil”

“The Longing”

“Be”

“My Eden”

“Tear Me Down”

“Love”

“Faith”

“Rave In Hell”

“Antisocial”

“Memories”

“Extinction”

Stream / download “Be” now at this location.