OZZY OSBOURNE And Family Issue Osbourne Media House Update - "We're Gearing Up To Go Live In The Next 3-5 Days"

The team behind Ozzy Osbourne and family's Osbourne Media House have issued the following update:

"Big news from the Osbourne camp! We're just days away from the grand unveiling - hang on to your bats!

What’s Coming?

- The Madhouse Chronicles with Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison: Dive deep into rock legends and their internal madness in this brand new show!

- The Osbournes Original Series in HD: Relive the iconic moments and laughter in stunning high definition!

- The Osbournes Basement Tapes: Join us for a watch party that promises laughs, cringes, and all-around family chaos. Coming your way in early May!

Stay Tuned: Our launch countdown has begun, and we're thrilled to bring you closer to the Osbournes than ever before. Expect original series, exclusive podcasts, and member-only fan experiences like exclusive clips, merch, fan Q&A and early access to shows!

Osbourne Media House isn’t just a platform; it's a family affair, offering unprecedented access to Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack like never before! We’re setting the stage to rock the creator economy.

Mark Your Calendars: We're gearing up to go live in the next 3-5 days. You’ll be the first to know when OsbourneMediaHouse.com launches! Thanks for your patience and enthusiasm. We love you all - more than life itself!"

Sign up to get early access to Osbourne Media House, here.