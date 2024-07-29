OZZY OSBOURNE Apologizes To BRITNEY SPEARS - "I Love You And I Think You're Beautiful"

Ozzy Osbourne has apologized to Britney Spears for comments he recently made criticizing her social media posts.

On a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, a fan asked, "When will we see Kelly do these TikTok dances on the podcast?" Kelly responded, "Never. I don't know how to do TikTok dances. I don't know where anybody would ever think that I would."

Sharon chimed in: "It seems to me that TikTok when it first started, were people doing silly dances, but now it's developed into so much more." Jack then said, "You're just saying that because you're the biggest TikTok junkie, and you're just trying to be, like, 'But there's more to it than that.'" Sharon insisted, "There is."

Ozzy then weighed in, saying, "I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every fucking day. You know, it's sad, very, very sad." "Very sad indeed," added Jack, with Sharon concluding, "It's heartbreaking."

In a lengthy post to Instagram (since removed), Britney responded to the criticism by saying in part, "I'm gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!"

Ozzy has now apologized to Britney, saying, "Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day. Change a few movements."

He adds: "I love Britney Spears, but it’s the same dance every day!” Kelly chimes in, “No, sometimes she has knives.”

Ozzy finishes up, saying: “I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

Watch the clip below:



