OZZY OSBOURNE Asked RAVEN To Open For Him After Hearing Their Song On The Radio - "He Heard It And Said, 'I Want That Band!'"; Video

Raven band members John and Mark Gallagher join Ralph Sutton and Dov Davidoff and discuss other famous bands with brothers as members, the origin of the band name Raven, Ozzy Osbourne hearing Raven on the radio then asking them to open for him, John Gallagher's perfect pitch, Mark Gallagher being accident prone and the tragedies the band had to deal with, vomiting on stage, keeping high energy when performing at a more advanced age, Raven releasing a live album with tracks already recorded, a silly game to see if John and Mark Gallagher can identify different birds, John and Mark Gallagher's first concert, first drug, and first sexual experiences.

On Ozzy picking them as an opening band, John said: “The way it was in England at the time. This DJ only did one thing—they played new music. I don’t know where Ozzy was, but he heard it and said I want that band.”

On being in their seventies and still rocking hard, Mark said: “We’re chasing our legacy. We still want to make sure that we’re still on point—we don’t want to be less. There’s no acoustic part of the set!”

The SDR Show is part of the GaS Digital Network, an audio/video podcast hosted by radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Dov Davidoff. The SDR Show is often in the top fifty comedy interview podcasts on iTunes, was selected as one of the first podcasts on Spotify, and is available on Google Play, iHeartRadio, and theSDRshow.com. Recent guests include musicians Peter Frampton, Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, DMC of Run DMC, and Shaggy; comedians Ray Romano, Thomas Lennon, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Sussie Essman, and Mario Cantone; and notable personalities including Mark Cuban, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Daymond John.

Newcastle, UK metal legends, Raven, recently unleashed the ear-splitting title track from their 50th anniversary Can’t Take Away The Fire release, out February 14 via Silver Lining Music.

Stream the new single "Can’t Take Away The Fire" here. The video, by widely acclaimed visual arts icon Costin Chioreanu, can be viewed below.

This rebel cry from the insane new Raven release underlines that the band aren’t letting their legacy dictate what they are… instead, they continue to push and redefine their approach by employing mega metal flamethrowers of CRUNCH!

Co-founding lead vocalist and bassist John Gallagher comments: “After the last album, All Hell’s Breaking Loose, we knew it was time to raise the bar yet again… ‘Can’t Take Away The Fire’ is the perfect introduction to this new EP … five tracks of pure cranium crushing headbanging mania!”

Founding Geordie brothers John Gallagher (lead vocals, bass) and Mark Gallagher (guitar, backing vocals) aligned with the jet-propulsive power of Mike Heller (drums), throw down their speed demon gauntlet on "Black And Blue", roar with turbo charged intensity on "Power Hungry", carpet bomb and bludgeon with the mega riffs of "Can’t Take Away The Fire" then accelerating back to the pyrotechnic fury of "Gimme A Lie". The new suite of songs wraps up with "The Wreckage" – a doom-tinged epic with the weight of a thousand baseball bats pummelling your skull!

Adding to the festivities are live bonus tracks from across the band’s career – "The Power", as well as "Architect Of Fear", with Joe Hasselvander on drums and "Don’t Need Your Money" with Rob Hunter.

Featuring artwork by All Things Rotten, Can’t Take Away The Fire is a very limited-edition release, with only 1,000 CDs available, all of which will be numbered and signed by the band as well as coming with an exclusive 50th anniversary Raven patch. The limited-edition CD will also only be available from the official Raven store, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Digital pre-order is now available, all formats can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Black And Blue"

"Power Hungry"

"Can’t Take Away The Fire"

"Gimme A Lie"

"The Wreckage"

"The Power" (Live In Clifton, New Jersey, 2022)

"Architect Of Fear" (Live In Erlangen, Germany, 1991)

"Don’t Need Your Money" (Live In Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1984)

Raven are:

John Gallagher: Lead Vocals, Bass

Mark Gallagher: Guitar, Vocals

Mike Heller: Drums