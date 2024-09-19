OZZY OSBOURNE & BILLY MORRISON Open Up About Personal Battles With Addiction, The Road To Sobriety; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison have released a new episode of "The Madhouse Chronicles". Watch below.

Description: Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison ppen up about their personal battles with addiction, the road to sobriety, and how it has shaped their creative journeys. Discover the raw and honest truth behind living and thriving as artists while overcoming the darkest of times.

According to a new Rolling Stone report, Ozzy Osbourne is set to guest-star on Nickelodeon’s popular pre-school series, Bubble Guppies, as Sid Fishy, a "rock and roll fish who loves being rotten."

Osbourne said the role appealed to him because of his 2-year-old granddaughter, Pearl.

"The whole reason I did the show was for Pearl. She has Nick Jr. on 24/7. I can’t wait to see her reaction when she hears my voice come from Sid Fishy’s mouth."

An air date has yet to be announced. Read the complete report via Rolling Stone here.

The official Ozzy Osbourne coloring book has arrived via Fantoons. The Prince Of Darkness' only official coloring book holds 72 pages of art, worthy of the Ozman’s artistry and sense of humor.

Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio.

The unique book features Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. Purchase on Amazon.

Fantoons is an Animation Studio and Book Publisher based in Los Angeles, California. Other bands they have created coloring books are Iron Maiden, Frank Zappa, Rush, and Tenacious D. Find more at fantoons.tv.