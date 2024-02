OZZY OSBOURNE Calls KANYE WEST An “Antisemite”; Blasts Him For Using BLACK SABBATH Sample

Ozzy Osbourne has unleashed a caps filled rant on his social media pages blasting Kanye West for using a sample of “War Pigs” at a listening party for West’s new album Vultures.

West – now known as Ye – hosted the party at Chicago’s United Center and a track sampled Osbourne’s live performance of “War Pigs” from his solo show at the ’83 US Festival.

The post reads: "Kanye West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' [sic] FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"