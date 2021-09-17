OZZY OSBOURNE - Commemorative 10” Black Vinyl Single Of “Hellraiser” Set For December Release; Includes Mash-Up Duet With LEMMY, The Classic Original Ozzy Track And MOTÖRHEAD’s Version

Earlier this week, it was announced that a never-before-released interpretation of “Hellraiser” - with a mash-up of vocals by Ozzy Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, longtime friend and colleague Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead - was added to the digital 30th anniversary release of Ozzy's classic album No More Tears, out today via Sony.

Now comes news that this new updated version of “Hellraiser” will be issued as a stand-alone release on Ozzy's birthday, December 3. The special 10” black vinyl single features three versions of the song, which was co-written by Ozzy, his friend and colleague Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead and Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde.

In addition to the new “Hellraiser” mash-up 0 which was remixed by Rob Kinelski - the 10” will include the classic original Ozzy track with Motörhead’s version of the same song as the B-side. It is available for pre-order today.

“Hellraiser" originally appeared on No More Tears; Motörhead then recorded their own version and released it as a single from their 1992 March ör Die album. "Hellraiser" was one of four songs from No More Tears co-written by Ozzy with Lemmy; the others are "Mama, I'm Coming Home,” "Desire,” and "I Don't Want to Change the World.” Listen to the track below.

“Hellraiser” 10" vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

“Hellraiser” mashup (2021 - 30th anniversary edition)

Side B

“Hellraiser” - Ozzy Osbourne (1991)

“Hellraiser” - Motörhead (1992)