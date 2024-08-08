OZZY OSBOURNE, LEMMY KILMISTER Featured In Part One Of Documentary, Welcome To The Rainbow

At last comes the cult classic documentary, Welcome To The Rainbow. Featuring sordid tales of rock 'n' roll debauchery from L.A.'s notorious Rainbow Bar And Grill as well as the world famous Whisky A Go Go, and The Roxy. This five-part documentary gives you all the dirty details directly from the mouths of those who created them - Lemmy of Motörhead, Ozzy Osbourne, Ron Jeremy, Mötley Crüe, Led Zeppelin, infamous groupie Pamela Des Barres, Robby Krieger of The Doors, porn star Caressa Savage, owner Mario Maglieri, and many, many more.

"Every night was the weekend and every weekend was New Year's Eve." - Keith Richards

Welcome To The Rainbow (Part 1) - Tales of rock 'n' roll debauchery from L.A.'s famed Sunset Strip.

