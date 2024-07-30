OZZY OSBOURNE Names His Favourite Celebrities To Work With - "SLASH Is Good, RANDY RHOADS Was Good, ZAKK WYLDE Is Phenomenal... The Best Guitar Player"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "In this episode, the Osbournes dive into various topics including updates on OsborneMediaHouse.com, where they discuss new content and special promotions. They share their favourite celebrities to work with, including memorable moments with Joan Rivers and Chris Evans.

"And exactly what you’ve been looking for, Ozzy apologizes to Britney Spears. We love Britney and support her dancing.

"The conversation takes an unexpected turn with anecdotes about Donald Trump and Ozzy's intense pre-show rituals. The family also reflects on their unique traditions and on-the-road experiences from Ozzy's rockstar days. They handle some quirky fan questions, discuss recent viral trends like 'Hawk Tuah,’ and conclude with some heartfelt tales about their children's growth and interests."