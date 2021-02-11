OZZY OSBOURNE - New Animated “It’s A Raid” Video Now Playing

Ozzy Osbourne has premiered a new animated video for “It’s A Raid” from his 2020 Ordinary Man album. The clip, featuring Ozzy and collaborator Post Malone, can be enjoyed below.

At a SiriusXM listening party last year to celebrate the release of Ordinary Man, Ozzy recounted the song’s inspiration. While recording Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 in Bel Air, California, Osbourne triggered the home’s security alarm and police surrounded the home, which he says had “piles of marijuana and cocaine.” Osbourne adds, “I’m shouting, ‘IT’S A FUCKIN’ RAIIIIID,” before hiding the drugs and ingesting cocaine while hiding in one of the home’s bathrooms.”

In the video, directed by Tomas Lenert, Ozzy and Post Malone team up for a truly wild ride. The clip begins with Osbourne and Malone at the infamous Bel Air, CA house (which served as the inspiration for the song) before they lead police through the streets of the city and passing iconic Los Angeles landmarks on their journey.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Ozzy says. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s A Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.” Ozzy, who’s been in the studio working on a new album with producer Andrew Watt, adds that he “can’t wait to for everyone to hear my new music.”

This marks the second duet with Malone. The two previously teamed on “Take What You Want” from his Hollywood’s Bleeding album (which they also performed at last year’s American Music Awards). The track was produced by Watt, who collaborated with Osbourne for Ordinary Man as both producer and co-writer.

In its first week of release, the critically acclaimed Ordinary Man - Osbourne’s first new solo album in ten years - was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, Ordinary Man entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries (including the US and the UK) making it the highest charting album of Ozzy’s career.

Ordinary Man marks Osbourne’s first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who’s-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.