OZZY OSBOURNE On The Possibility Of Working With AI To Create Music – “I’m Open For Anything, If It Was Good Quality”

On the latest episode of their recently relaunched podcast, The Osbournes, in the fan Q&A portion of the episode, Ozzy discussed the possibility of working with AI (artificial intelligence) to create music.

Ozzy responded: “Well, you know what? I’m open for anything, if it was good quality. ‘Cause, let’s face it, that Beatles thing, ‘Now And Then’, wasn’t a Beatles song; it was a John Lennon song.

“The thing with AI, you can go, ‘Make me a new album.’ … But that’s the future. The music scene’s gonna be completely different.”

