OZZY OSBOURNE Plans To Record New Album And Hit The Road In 2024 - "I’m Just Starting To Work On It Now"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne offered a positive health update after undertaking his "final surgery" in September.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god," Ozzy says. "I’m feeling okay - it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Ozzy also offered an optimistic forecast for 2024, including plans to record a new album.

“I’m getting myself fit," he says defiantly. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

Pressed for details, he admits that he's a studio fitted at his home in the UK and is hoping to reunite with Andrew Watt. “I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," he says. "I want to take my time with this one!”

Read more at Metal Hammer.

The latest episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast is available for streaming below: