OZZY OSBOURNE Reacts To JAKE E. LEE Being Shot – “I Send My Thoughts To Him And His Beautiful Daughter”

As reported earlier and confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy Osbourne says, “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Lee played with Ozzy from 1983-1987 and was featured on the albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin.

Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.