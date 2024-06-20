OZZY OSBOURNE Recalls The BLACK SABBATH Concert That Broke Attendance Records - "TONY IOMMI Was, And Is, The Best F@$king Guitar Player I've Ever Played With"; Video

Join the Madhouse Chronicles for an exclusive sneak peek into Ozzy Osbourne's wild tales with Black Sabbath at the iconic California Jam. Watch below.

"Our Black Sabbath episode is packed with behind-the-scenes stories from Ozzy and the band, recounting their record-breaking performance alongside ELP and Deep Purple in 1974. Discover how Black Sabbath prepared for their loudest gig ever, complete with wild backstage antics and legendary moments. Watch as Ozzy reminisces about the chaotic events and unforgettable experiences that shaped their career."

Head to osbournemediahouse.com/membership to catch Ozzy’s new show. Discount Code TMC25 for 25% off - valid until July 31st.