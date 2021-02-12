OZZY OSBOURNE Receives His First COVID-19 Vaccine - "As Soon As I Got It, I Felt Relieved"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday (Thursday, February 11). Ozzy revealed the news on the British talk show Loose Women, on which he appeared with his wife/manager, Sharon Osbourne.

"My arm was sore yesterday," says Ozzy, "but I'm glad I got it." Asked if he feels relieved, Ozzy said, "Absolutely. As soon as I got it, I felt relieved."

Ozzy has released an animated video for “It’s A Raid”, from his 2020 album, Ordinary Man album. The clip, featuring Ozzy and collaborator Post Malone, can be seen below: