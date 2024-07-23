OZZY OSBOURNE Regrets Missing Mad Monster Party Appearance, Thought Sharon Canceled Because Nobody Wanted To See Him - "The Fans I Have Are So Important To Me"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: "Join the Osbourne family in this exclusive podcast episode as they share a promo code for Osborne Media House and discuss various topics such as family memories, their beloved pets, and Jack's experience with MS. Ozzy Osbourne reflects on regrets about missing fan events, while Sharon talks about her upcoming book. The family also delves into current political events, including the Trump assassination attempt and the state of American politics. This candid conversation covers both lighthearted moments and serious topics like health, wellness, and the pressures of public life. Don’t miss this engaging and personal episode!"

Off the top, the family talks about Ozzy being forced to cancel his appearance at Phoenix’s Mad Monster Party, which took place July 12 - 14 in Glendale, AZ. Ozzy expresses how "pissed off" he was to miss the event, and how he believed Sharon had canceled his appearance because no one wanted to see him. Watch the podcast below: