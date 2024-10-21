OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears Album Certified 5X Platinum In The United States

According to a post on Ozzy Osbourne's Facebook page, his sixth studio album, No More Tears, has been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of five million copies in the United States.

No More Tears was released on September 17, 1991, reaching #17 on the UK Albums Chart, and #7 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album spawned four singles that reached the Top Ten on the "US Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks" chart, including "Mama, I'm Coming Home", and the Grammy-winning track, "I Don't Want To Change The World".

No More Tears was Ozzy's final album to feature drummer Randy Castillo and longtime bassist and songwriter Bob Daisley.