OZZY OSBOURNE's Worst Fashion Disaster Revealed - "What The F**k Was I Thinking?"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: Ozzy reveals his biggest fashion disaster, plus who clogged the Osbourne toilet, and are shared bank accounts a good idea? All this and more in Part 2 of our great internet debates with Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne. The family picks right back up with the eternal debate between texting and calling to the polarizing influence of social media influencers and the latest trends and controversies. Delve into fashion do's and don'ts as we discuss the age-old question of socks with sandals and Ozzy’s worst fashion disaster. Unravel the mysteries of celebrity culture, pondering the role of paparazzi in fame and the significance of award shows in talent recognition. Then, venture into the realm of home decor and the Ozzy’s clogged toilet from hell."