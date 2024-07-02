OZZY OSBOURNE, SLIPKNOT, MARILYN MANSON, MEGADETH, PANTERA And Others Featured In "Ozzfest 2002 Uncensored" Mini-Documentary; Video

MTV's Kurt Loder narrated the Ozzfest 2002 Uncensored mini-documentary covering the history of Ozzfest from its inception in 1996 to 2001.

Features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, David Draiman of Disturbed, Brandon Boyd and Alex Katunich of Incubus, Lynn Strait of Snot, Dave WIlliams and Mike Luce of Drowning Pool, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and more plus clips of Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, System Of A Down, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rob Zombie, Pantera, Sepultura, Mudvayne, Godsmack, Soulfly, Kittie, Crazy Town, and more