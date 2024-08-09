OZZY OSBOURNE Talks Cars, Driving His Jaguar “130 Miles Per Hour”; Video

In this dynamic episode of The Madhouse Chronicles, Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne dive into thrilling stories of high-speed car adventures and the addictive rush of speed. They reminisce about their fastest rides, discuss their favorite cars and movie vehicles, and explore the cultural phenomenon of street racing and concept cars.

With anecdotes ranging from nearly catastrophic blowouts to the latest in automotive technology, this episode is a must-watch for car enthusiasts and fans of adrenaline-pumping tales.

Early in the episode, Ozzy tells a story driving his Jaguar in England in the ‘70s going 130 miles per hour.

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: "A compilation mash up series of iconic Ozzy Osbourne moments on our most beloved Osbourne’s Podcast. We take a look back at all of Ozzy’s shocking stories, candid conversations, and hilarious family moments. From Ozzy's controversial past to personal anecdotes about acid trips, cats, and confrontations, this episode covers it all including Ozzy’s time with Black Sabbath, his new song 'Crack Cocaine' with Billy Morrison, his solo career as Ozzy Osbourne and his festival - Ozzfest. Plus, hear about Jack's experiences with biocellular therapy, the Osbournes' take on viral internet trends, and their sincere apology to Britney Spears. Don't miss this raw and entertaining look into the lives of the Osbournes and our fearless leader, rock icon - Ozzy Osbourne."