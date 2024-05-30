OZZY OSBOURNE - The Prince Of Barkness & His Pet Addiction; New Episode Of "The Madhouse Chronicles" Posted; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison have released a new episode of The Madhouse Chronicles. Watch below.

Description: Pets, pets and more pets. Oh, our beloved cuddly furry friends. As somebody once said, "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." For the Prince of Barkness, that means 20 dogs constantly yapping and sleeping in the same bed as him. Take a walk down the fandom pages of Rocky and witness the most ***shocking*** breed of Hollywood sex tapes -- the canine collection with the "warm and fuzzy" animal lover himself, the man who wouldn't harm a fly... but maybe a bat."