OZZY OSBOURNE To Pick Up "Icon Award" At Inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023

It’s official: Ozzy Osbourne will return to the UK next month to pick the Icon Award at the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards in association with Remy Martin.

The rock icon, legendary hell-raiser and all-round Prince of Darkness will be in attendance at the Roundhouse in Camden Town on November 23, topping off a list of eclectic winners who will be announced on the night.

“I don’t know what to say! I wish I felt like a f*****g icon,” said Ozzy. “I’ve had a long career and I’ve raised a few f*****g eyebrows along the way, and I’ve met some amazing people too. I’ve done some good gigs and I’ve done some f*****g bad gigs! Thanks very much for giving me this award, it really means a lot to me.”

Ozzy will not be performing on the night, but he will make a speech to the nominees, guests and VIPs gathered in the venue on the night.

Ozzy's third studio album, Bark At The Moon, will be reissued on cobalt blue and standard black vinyl on November 17. At Townsend Music you can pre-order the album on Cobalt Blue, Standard Black, or both as a Bundle.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Bark At The Moon"

"You're No Different"

"Now You See It (Now You Don't)"

"Rock 'N' Roll Rebel"

Side B:

"Centre Of Eternity"

"So Tired"

"Slow Down"

"Waiting For Darkness"

(Photo - Ross Halfin)