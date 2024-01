OZZY OSBOURNE - "When I First Met PAUL McCARTNEY It Was Like Meeting Jesus Christ"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne take us on a captivating episode of The Osbournes podcast, where they answer listener call-in questions about their enduring love story. From sharing their couple's song and perfect date night to addressing challenges and offering advice for early 20s engagement, the dynamic duo navigates a range of topics. Laugh along with anecdotes about ketchup on steak and discover heartfelt moments, including insights into their touring life and thoughts on remarrying after tragedy... and a wild wrap up question about Viagra.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, "The Osbournes Podcast" is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!

Mirror.co.uk is exclusively reporting that Ozzy is planning two final concerts to say goodbye to his fans.

According to the report, the sensational shows, which will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, have been revealed by his wife Sharon, who is also his manager. She said despite previous gig dates being axed and fears he may be retired from the stage - Ozzy WILL play live again as a final goodbye to fans.

Ozzy, 75, has taken a step back from his hectic touring schedule in recent years due to his Parkinson's battle and requiring surgery after a fall.

The Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. Since that time, Osbourne has performed during the closing ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and an NFL game in the US in September of the same year.

Sharon said: "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly'."

Seeming to suggest the venue could be Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park, she added: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music you can't not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

Read more at Mirror.co.uk, and stay tuned for updates on the shows.