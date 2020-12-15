Ozzy Osbourne’s Music Catalogue Could Fetch Him Huge Money

Music is much more lucrative today than it was a few decades ago, but even then musicians and artists often earn much less than what we may think they are earning. This has definitely been the case for older musicians, many of whom have now actually resorted to selling the rights to their back catalogue to earn huge amounts of money. Ownership of these music rights can be worth a fortune, especially if you are talking about legends of the music space such as Bob Dylan, the Beatles or Michael Jackson, for example. Another musical icon who is set to join these legends in terms of not owning the rights to his own earlier music, is Ozzy Osbourne.

Bob Dylan had made headlines when he sold the rights to his catalogue to the Universal Music Group record label, in what was one of the biggest acquisitions ever made by the company. The deal covered more than 600 songs across six decades of music production from Dylan, including classics such as Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Blowin’ In The Wind, The Times They Are a-Changin’ and Like A Rolling Stone. Similarly, Stevie Nicks, one of the stars of Fleetwood Mac, also sold a majority stake in her music catalogue to music publisher Primary Wave, who paid nearly $100 million to acquire an 80% stake in her copyright. Ozzy Osbourne is set to follow in their footsteps, with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne saying that he was thinking about doing so as well.

Thus, it is no surprise that Ozzy’s back catalogue would be of interest to music publishers, given the impact he has had on heavy metal, as well as his overall image. Sharon Osbourne has thus said that the singer is considering selling the rights to his music, due to his age, which would allow him to make a fortune, and then be able to live comfortably while also doing what he enjoys. She has said that he is wary about losing control of his music, which means that the owners can then play it wherever they want and thus associate Ozzy with things he may not want to be linked with. However, it is Ozzy’s age which makes this a very tempting option, since it would allow him to be a lot more relaxed and at peace.